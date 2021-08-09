Man in custody after fatal crash with motorcycle near 42nd and Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in custody after crash near Broadway Boulevard and 42nd Street left another man dead.

KCPD are investigating after a white Nissan Maxima made a U-turn in front of northbound traffic on Broadway Boulevard causing a Piaggio Aprilia motorcycle to hit the back left side of the Nissan, ejecting the motorcyclist from their seat just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The man ejected from the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving from his injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan drove off the roadway after the collision and made his way back to the roadway and drove away from the scene.

He then parked his vehicle a few blocks away and returned on foot where witnesses identified him and he was taken into custody.

Police are investigating the driver for impairment.