LIBERTY, Mo. — A Liberty woman is dead and a man is in police custody after a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.

Liberty police were called to the intersection of La Frenz Road and Ruth Ewing Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a man driving a Dodge Ram truck was traveling southbound on La Frenz and struck a woman on the northbound side of the road. Officers say 20-year-old Savanna Churchill was standing outside a disabled vehicle when she was hit by the truck.

Emergency crews pronounced Churchill dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram walked away from the scene, but was taken into police custody several blocks away. LPD has not yet identified the driver, but says he remains in custody pending potential charges related to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.