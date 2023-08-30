SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A man is behind bars after Smithville police said he led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle and possibly stole several more.

A police chase on four wheels quickly turned into a foot chase just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge.

“Detectives were working with multiple agencies in Kansas,” Lockridge said.

He said Topeka and Shawnee County agencies tipped off Smithville detectives that a stolen vehicle out of Kansas was near Paradise Pointe Golf Course in Smithville.

Police said officers spotted the stolen BMW near 180th Street and Rollins Drive and the suspect took off, leading officers on a short chase.

About a mile down the road, the 23-year-old driver stopped in the Greyhawke neighborhood, got out and ran.

Officers chased him down and took him into custody within minutes, according to Lockridge.

“Not something we see everyday, but I’m very proud of the officer’s response,” Lockridge said. “And the fact that we were able to take him into custody without incident and hold him accountable.”

Lockridge also applauds the interagency teamwork and observant neighbors who helped with the capture.

“We’re thankful for the cooperation on the Kansas side and we’re also thankful for the residents in that neighborhood,” Lockridge said. “Because without that we may not have been able to take him into custody.”

Investigators believe the 23-year-old is also involved in several other stolen vehicle cases that happened in Smithville this year.

Lockridge said the man had multiple felony warrants out of Kansas and is currently being held in the Clay County jail on a $75,000 bond.

Although the stolen vehicle was not a Hyundai or a Kia, if you are looking for a free steering wheel lock, Lockridge reminds you, you can get one from the police department.