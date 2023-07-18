KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person of interest is in police custody after a woman was fatally shot inside a Kansas City home Monday night.

Police were called to the 3400 block of E. 54th Street just before 11 p.m.

There officers found an unresponsive woman inside a home with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police took a man into custody in the immediate area as a person of interest and are not currently looking for any additional persons of interest.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim or the person of interest.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.