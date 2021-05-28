Man in custody, charged following stolen car chase in Cass County Thursday

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody and recovered a stolen vehicle and stolen license plates following a chase Thursday.

Justin M. Sherman, 33, of Kansas City, was taken into custody and is charged with three felonies and two misdemeanor charges.

Resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death

First degree property damage

Tampering with Motor Vehicle

Second degree property damage (2 counts)

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, deputies tried to stop Sherman in a 2006 Jeep with stolen license plates on Peculiar Drive.

Sherman attempted to elude deputies and continued to northbound I-49 and eventually onto the median of the highway.

The chase continued through several yards and houses near E 211 and Astor Court in Peculiar, Missouri and down the east outer road into a large farm field.

The chase ended at a residence on E. 203rd Street where Sherman hit a tree.

He requested medical attention and was taken to a nearby hospital before being taken into custody at the Cass County Jail.

The Jeep was reported stolen from Independence, Missouri and the license plate was reported stolen from Blue Springs, Missouri.

Sherman’s bond is set at $10,000 or 10% cash only.

“The men and women of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work relentlessly to arrest and bring to justice persistent and dangerous offenders who prey on our community. My commitment to the citizens is to keep Cass County safe,” Sheriff Jeff Weber said.