KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night on the city’s East Side.

The shooting was reported just before 8:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Winchester Avenue.

When police officers arrived at the scene they found a man inside a residence who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one person has been taken into custody.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

This marks the city’s 166 homicide this year compared to 157 in 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.