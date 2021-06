PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A 37-year-old man has been charged in Platte County, Missouri with identity theft after being in custody in Kansas for different charges.

Anthony M. Cook was identified by KCPD as the man they were looking for back on May 11.

Cook took a picture at Thoroughbred Ford on July 23, 2020 posing with a $58,000 Ford Explorer.

UPDATE: He has remained in custody in Kansas on charges there, but now 37-y.o. Anthony M. Cook has been charged in Platte County, Mo., with felony identity theft and stealing $25K or more in regard to this incident. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 22, 2021

Cook is charged with felony identity theft and stealing $25,000 or more.