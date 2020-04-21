Man in his 20s shot, killed in KCK at home near South 71st Terrace and Kansas Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A homicide investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas after police found a man in his 20s dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to a home along South 71st Terrace not far from Kansas Avenue around 1:31 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene the man, whom they have not yet released the identity of, was already dead.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.