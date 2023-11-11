KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man police say was in his late twenties died after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Friday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. the KCK Police Department was called to a house on N. 57th St. about gunshots. This home is located south of Leavenworth St. and between Thomson Park and Welborn Park.

When officers arrived they found a man in his late twenties dead at the scene.

KCKPD is calling it a homicide, and say it is under investigation by the department’s Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.