Man in Joker mask charged after setting Chicago cop car on fire: officials

(Photo courtesy of FBI)

Timothy O’Donnell (Photo courtesy of FBI)

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing federal arson charges after investigators say he set fire to a Chicago police squad car.

Timothy O’Donnell was wearing a clown mask when he set fire to a Chicago Police Department cruiser on North State Street on Saturday during protests following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a criminal complaint alleges.

Investigators identified O’Donnell based on a tattoo on his neck that said “pretty.” He was arrested Tuesday at his apartment in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

The complaint goes on to say O’Donnell admitted to being the man in the mask.