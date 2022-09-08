INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department says a victim is in serious condition following a Wednesday evening shooting.

Officers were called to the 15200 block of East 40th Street at about 7:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

A suspect fled the scene, but witnesses provided police with their information and they are now in custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.