Man indicted for hate crime; Accused of shooting teenager because of victim’s sexual orientation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicts a Kansas City, Missouri, man on hate crime and gun crimes.

According to court documents, Malachi Robinson, 25, is charged with a hate crime after federal prosecutors claimed he shot a teenager on May 29, 2019, because of the victim’s sexual orientation. The victim suffered significant injuries, but survived.

A news release did not say where the shooting happened, or name the victim.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office and the Kansas City Police Department.

If convicted, Robinson faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge, plus additional time for the firearm charge.