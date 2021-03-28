Man injured after jumping from a parking garage to elude police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening KCPD officers were around 9th and Main helping Independence Police look for a suspect in an aggravated assault case involving gunfire during a hit and run crash.

A caller told police that a man, inside of 920 Main was damaging offices. The man involved matched the description of man Independence Police were looking for.

Several officers saw the man scale a rooftop area from the building into a parking garage that was next door. When officers moved into the garage area to take the man into custody, the man jumped over the edge of the parking garage and fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the property damage and burglary, as well as the man jumping from the garage.