KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man injured in an apartment fire Monday morning died of his injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the complex near East 40th Street and Willow Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. When they entered the apartment, they found a man who had been injured. Police say that victim, 64-year-old Clifford Smart, Jr., was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Fire investigators said they are still investigating what caused the fire.