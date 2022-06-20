JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hurt in a late Sunday night fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of NE 400 Road north of Montserrat on reports of a house fire at 11 p.m.

Initial reports stated the house was engulfed in flames and a man was trapped inside, but he was eventually able to escape the fire.

It took crews from three Johnson County Missouri Fire Protection Districts about an hour to bring the fire under control and one firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries. They were not taken to the hospital.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal and the Johnson County, Missouri Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the fire.

Courtesy Johnson County, Missouri Fire Protection District

Courtesy Johnson County, Missouri Fire Protection District