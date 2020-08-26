Man involved in June fiery crash that killed Olathe teen arrested in Texas, will face charges in wreck

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — A 38-year-old former Olathe man was arrested in Texas on a warrant stemming from a June crash in Edwardsville that killed an Olathe teen and seriously injured another.

Police say Jared Payne was taken into custody near Dallas and is awaiting extradition back to Wyandotte County to face charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Edwardsville police say the two-vehicle deadly crash occurred Saturday, June 5, 2020 near southbound Interstate 435 and Kansas Avenue, just past the Kansas Speedway.

Police say the driver of a Ford F-150, identified as Jared Payne, changed lanes and collided with a semi heading southbound. The F-150 spun out of control, left the roadway, struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames.

Jared Payne

A passenger in the Ford, 14-year-old Caden Payne, was pronounced dead at the scene. Caden was going to be a freshman at Olathe North High School, according to family.

Jared Payne and another passenger, 19-year-old Ethan Payne, escaped the vehicle with serious injuries.

