WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday, April 17 where a 47-year-old man was killed, and a juvenile teen faces first-degree murder.

In addition to the 17-year-old suspect, 28-year-old Brandon Nodine faces second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting that killed Clifford Heffele of Warrensburg. Heffele was shot multiple times, a second victim was shot once and hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the 100 block of SW 250 Road on April 17 for shots fired. Heffele was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say that investigators were later contacted by someone who believed they gave a ride to one of the suspects. That witness gave a vehicle description, eventually leading police to pull the teen over in Warrensburg.

Investigators learned of Nodine’s suspected involvement and arrested him. The two were interviewed and the teen and Nodine admitted to being together during the shooting, but investigators say Nodine gave conflicting statements to different people about why he contacted Heffele at the time of the shooting.

Investigators also say Nodine lied to them about the location of a vehicle they talked about with Heffele, which was determined to have been stolen from Belton.

The 17-year-old is in juvenile custody and hasn’t been certified as an adult. In addition to murder, they face first-degree assault, burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon.

In addition to the murder charge, Nodine also faces first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s in the Johnson County Jail and held without bond.

FOX4 is working to gather more details about this story, check this page for updates as we confirm more information.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.