KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 60-year-old man and a Kansas City firefighter were taken to the hospital following a house fire Thursday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of College Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene they could see heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-story residence.

During a search of the structure, crews discovered a victim who had been overcome by the heavy smoke conditions. He was treated and evaluated on scene before being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

KCFD said the fire was under control by 10:40 a.m.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

Dangerous buildings and bomb and arson were ordered by KCFD investigators. The cause of this fire is under investigation.