Man killed at Lazy Gators at Lake of the Ozarks identified as artist VNZA

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot and killed at the Lazy Gators waterfront entertainment venue.

When officers got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Vonza Watson, a rapper and visual artist known by his stage name “VNZA”, with gunshot wounds in his chest.

VNZA was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The sheriff’s office said they have three people in custody in relation to the Saturday night shooting, but have not released their identifications.

“We just thought it was fireworks,” Chelsea Bristow, a witness at the bar, said, “and everyone was just running, saying ‘Go, go, go! There’s shots being fired.’”

FOX4 called Shady Gators and asked to speak with someone about the shooting. They responded, “No,” and hung up.

If you were in the Ozarks and have any additional information about the shooting Saturday at Lazy Gators, call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.