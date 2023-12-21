KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Budd Park late Wednesday night.

Officers received a report of gunshots just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, near Saint John and Oakley Avenue.

According to KCPD, when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying on the sidewalk. When EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t believe there’s any immediate risk to the public, but they don’t know what led to the shooting and have not made any arrests yet.

If you have a tip, call the tips at 816-474-TIPS. If the tip leads to an arrest, you could get a reward.