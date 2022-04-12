KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one person was killed following a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Family Dollar.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:30 a.m. at E. 39th Street and Indiana Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests or suspect information has been released.

Detectives remain on scene looking for evidence and to speak with any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

