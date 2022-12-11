INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is dead after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Independence.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 4600 block of S. Brenton Avenue around 2 a.m. and found an adult male inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators also said the suspect was inside the residence at the time and fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

Police say they have identified a suspect who they are actively searching for.

The homicide remains under investigation by Independence police.

This is developing news and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

