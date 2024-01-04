KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said someone killed a man late Wednesday night near 26th and Agnes, but how he died is a mystery.

Someone called Kansas City police to that neighborhood just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, KCPD reports.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a yard suffering from some type of bodily trauma. Paramedics tried to help him, but he died on the scene. The man was identified as Vonzell Bryant, a 70-year-old black man.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, but officers are treating it like a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or reach out to the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.