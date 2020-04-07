Man killed in hit-and-run at Blue Valley Park; homicide investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City’s Blue Valley Park, police say.

Investigators said they were first called to the scene near Blue Valley Park Road West at about 3:30 p.m. Monday for what was initially considered a deadly hit and run.

Officials determined the man was hit by a Jeep SUV in the park, and the driver fled the scene. The Jeep was found abandoned near 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

Evidence that investigators collected indicates the crash was intentional, police said. KCPD is now investigating this as a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.