Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Ameristar Casino identified by family and friends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Ameristar Casino as Casey Cline.

Marvel Odor, a friend and coworker of Casey said, “I cried on my way home and throughout yesterday. Even in my sleep I could still see his smile.”



The two worked at a FedEX facility on US 210 highway, not too far from where police say Cline was hit on his motorcycle and killed Friday.



“It’s painful that someone could hit someone and not even have the empathy or sympathy to stop by and help,” Odor said.



Cline’s brother told FOX4 he still can’t comprehend his brother’s death. He says Cline was also a father.



According to the KCMO Police Department, the driver of a white Ford pickup truck turned left in front of Cline’s motorcycle on Ameristar drive. It happened near this Loves gas station.



Police say he was thrown from his motorcycle and the pickup driver ran over him and left the scene.



Cline’s coworker Marcia Thompson wants justice for her friend.

“He was just such a nice guy and he did not deserve that at all… A lot of us at Fedex have shed tears,” Thompson said.



Odor’s message to the driver who left Cline for dead: “The tears we all shed is going to haunt you, it’s going to haunt you wherever you are. You can run but you can’t run from karma. You can run, but you can’t run from the law. And I hope and pray that the law catches up to you wherever you are.”



The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is still investigating the crash. If you have any information you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.