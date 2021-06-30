Man killed in I-435 crash was hit from behind, police say driver fled on foot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old man from Independence is dead after his vehicle was struck from behind on I-435 early this morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police responded to southbound lanes between Raytown Road and Eastwood Trafficway at about 4:30 a.m. on June 30. When they arrived, they found a man, who had been in a Toyota RAV4, gravely injured.

The crash victim, whose name has not been released yet, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators found that the victim had stopped on the right shoulder of the highway when a Chevrolet Traverse crashed into it from behind. The driver of the Chevy then fled the scene on foot before police got there.

KCPD Capt. Foreman told FOX4 that she has not been informed whether the runaway driver has been captured or not.

FOX4 working to find out more information. Check back on FOX4KC.com or download the app to follow this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News