INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night.

Police responded to a shooting call on the 10400 block of East Truman Road and found a 33-year-old male victim inside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died on the scene.

Police say a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody a short time later. However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

