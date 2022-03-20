INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night.
Police responded to a shooting call on the 10400 block of East Truman Road and found a 33-year-old male victim inside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
He died on the scene.
Police say a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody a short time later. However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
This is a developing story and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.
