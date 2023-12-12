KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the man who was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night was James Eatman of Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday when the driver of a white Hyundai was speeding and going the wrong direction on Agnes Street, which is a one-way road. The car then hit Eatman’s vehicle, killing him at the scene.

Eatman’s family is still trying to comprehend how this could’ve happened to their loved one.

“It just spins your world,” his sister, Rochell Handley said. “I don’t know how I’m going to be able to do this.”

His nephew Fred Eatman lives across the street.

“I keep sitting at my door waiting for that silver Cadillac to round the block and pull up in front of my house. Words can’t express how I feel,” he said.

Eatman was an active member of his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha. His brothers showed their love for him today on Facebook, explaining how he would take fraternity brothers under his wing, being a role model for many.

“James had specialized for decades in investing in young men and seeing the benefit of who they are, looking past their outward appearance or their reputation in the past and investing in them,” fraternity brother Chris Madden said.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash as well as searching for the suspect driver of the other vehicle.