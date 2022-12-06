KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department reports the driver of a black Toyota Camry and the driver of a black Dodge Charger were both traveling southbound on Indiana when the driver of the Toyota suddenly did a U-turn directly in front of the Dodge.

Police said the Dodge struck the Toyota and both vehicles went onto the sidewalk.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge refused medical treatment at the scene, according to KCPD.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

