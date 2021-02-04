Man killed in late night shooting near 75th Terrace and Troost in Kanas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting late last night in the southeast part of the city, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were sent to the area of E. 75th Terrace and Lydia Avenue just before midnight on Jan. 3 on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man outside of a home. He had been shot.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead a couple hours later, police stated.

Officers believe the victim may have been a resident at the home where he was found. Initial reports say there was a disturbance in the house with another person who did not live there.

Detectives continue to investigate. The crime happened in a residential area between Troost Avenue and The Paseo. Streets were closed throughout the early morning. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS(8477). There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.