OLATHE, Kan. — An investigation is underway after officers shoot and kill a man threatening them with a knife on June 3, 2023.

OLATHE, Kan. — Police identified the man killed by Olathe police officers Saturday evening.

David Russell Sweet, 58, of Olathe, approached officers at a traffic stop at East Santa Fe and North Water streets around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said Sweet had a knife.

The Olathe Police Department said officers shot Sweet when he refused to drop the knife. Emergency crews responded to the downtown area and tried to treat Sweet. Officers said Sweet died from his injuries.

The police shooting is currently under investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team.

The officers are on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe PD at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.