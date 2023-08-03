INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot outside an Independence business Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. officers responded to the areas of U.S. 40 Highway and 36th Street for a shots fired call.

Once on scene, officers found a deceased man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect ran away before officers arrived on scene. IPD has not provided a description of the suspect or any information on what may have lead up to the shooting. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.