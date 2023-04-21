PECULIAR, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in Peculiar Friday.

Around 1 a.m. Peculiar police were called to the 800 block of south Peculiar Drive for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to an area hospital were he was later pronounced dead.

Officers took one suspect into custody at the home. Police have not released any additional details about the suspect. The deadly shooting is being investigated by the Peculiar Police Department with the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

