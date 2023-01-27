KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. police were called to a shooting at a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Ave.

There officers found several people inside the home, including an unresponsive adult man with gunshot wounds and an adult woman with minor gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the woman to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting occurred inside the home after a verbal argument escalated to gunfire.

Kansas City Police have detained multiple persons of interest at the home for further investigation. Police are not currently looking for any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.