KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in an overnight shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday police were called to 41st Street and Benton Boulevard for a person down.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. When emergency crews arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

KCPD has not yet released the name of the victim. Police have not released any information on a potential suspect or details about what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone who has more information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also submit information anonymously by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.