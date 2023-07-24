KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot early Monday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 1 a.m. police were called to the area of E. 80th Street and Forest Avenue for a reported shooting. There officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds and other unknown injuries lying in the grass near the road.

Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived and took the man to an area hospital. The man later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. Police have not yet identified the victim of the shooting.

Detectives are actively searching for persons of interest, but have not provided information about a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.