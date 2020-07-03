Man killed in shooting at 35th and Prospect in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station at 35th and Prospect, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting at the Conoco station just after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Police tried to aid the victim and called for medical help. EMS later declared the man dead at the scene.

A large crowd had gathered at the scene, police stated. The shooting is under investigation.

This is Kansas City’s 97th homicide in 2020.

Police are encouraging anyone with potential information to contact detectives at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline directly at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.