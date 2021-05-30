Man killed in shooting at Lake of the Ozarks water front bar

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — One person was killed and two people have been arrested following a shooting Saturday night at a water front bar at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they assisted the Camden County Sheriff’s Department with a shots fired call at Shady Gators just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

From witness at the scene, the Sheriffs office has two of the three suspects in custody.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.

