Man killed in shooting near 45th and Chestnut in Kansas City identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the person killed over the weekend in a shooting near 45th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Officers were in the area round 3 p.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots and reported it to dispatch.

Officers then found someone who had been shot inside of a residence. The victim was identified as 47-year-old Andre M. Green, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said someone possibly connected with the incident has been identified and charges are pending at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.