KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. near E. 53rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they have detained a person possibly connected with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.