KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.
Officers responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. near E. 53rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said they have detained a person possibly connected with the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
