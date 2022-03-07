KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man has died Monday in a shooting, and Kansas City, Kansas, police are now investigating the city’s latest homicide.

Police were called to the 38th Street and Leavenworth Road around 2:45 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

KCK police said a woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the victim, suspect or what led up to the deadly shooting. KCK Police Department’s Major Case Unit is not investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.