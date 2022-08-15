KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man has died after a shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.

KCK police said officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. Sunday to Ray Avenue near S. 13th Street for the reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim has not been identified yet.

The KCK Police Department’s Major Case Unit is still investigating. The department has not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and KCKPD said tips could qualify for a cash reward.

