KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating following a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting near N. 47th and Wood Ave. just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they located a man in his forties with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was dead when they arrived.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.