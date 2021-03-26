Man killed in shootout with Kansas City police had history of violent offenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court records show the man killed in a shootout with Kansas City police Thursday night had a long criminal history before he allegedly shot at an officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the suspect in the police shooting as 31-year-old Malcolm Johnson.

Murder, assault and illegal gun possession are all charges that followed Johnson for much of his adult life.

It all came to a head Thursday night when officials say he shot a Kansas City police officer at 63rd and Prospect. Police were looking for Johnson because of an aggravated assault from a week and a half ago. Johnson allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend and then shot at her and her family members.

Back in 2014, he was charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing of 22-year-old Monteario “Monty” Hogan. Johnson allegedly shot Hogan behind a Family Dollar in Raytown, prosecutors said.

While he was being held for Hogan’s murder, the Jackson County Detention Center mistakenly released in him in February 2016. That accidental release led to increased security measures when checking inmates out of the detention center.

KCPD caught up with Johnson six months later when Independence police found him in a truck bed with a loaded stolen gun. At that time, he faced new charges for having the gun and went back to jail. He eventually pleaded to a lesser charge in Hogan’s death.

Court documents say on March 15, Johnson was concerned about his girlfriend talking with police about the assault.

It came to fruition when officers found him inside a BP gas station at 63rd and Prospect. He allegedly fought with officers and shot his gun. The officer shot back at Johnson, and he died there in the gas station. The officer was injured in the shootout but is now in stable condition.

FOX4 spoke with Hogan’s father who did not want to talk on camera about the incident. But he said he feels not only for the officer, but for Johnson’s family because neither of them asked for what happened.