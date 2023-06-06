KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the northbound Interstate 35 ramp from 18th Street Expressway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said the driver of a Ford F250 was traveling north on I-35 when he left the roadway, for unknown reasons, into a ditch and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Jason Sedin, of Henderson, Nevada, was taken to the University of Kansas Health System where he was pronounced dead.

He was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.