KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died Thursday after a shooting in south Kansas City, police said.

Kansas City police said the shooting happened in the area of E. 108th Terrace and Manchester Avenue, southeast of the Grandview Triangle.

Officers were called to the area just after 10:30 a.m. on a shooting call, and when they arrived, they found the man shot inside a home.

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.

This is the seventh homicide of 2023 in Kansas City, according to FOX4’s independent tracking.

Police took one person into custody nearby. Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, a KCPD spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 available for information in this case.