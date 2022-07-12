KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man killed on Sunday night said he died while defending others.

Cardell Crawford, 24, was killed this weekend when a big fight erupted from Westport Ale House and spilled onto Broadway. Crawford, who was identified by police on Tuesday, was one of six people shot in that incident.

Crawford is the only one who’s died from his injuries. Police haven’t shared the name of the shooter.

“He was just too young. I didn’t expect him to be gone at this age,” Camille Crawford, Cardell’s sister, said on Tuesday.

Camille Crawford said her brother, who is father to a young girl, said her brother was doing the right thing. Camille Crawford said she learned her brother was in the hospital while attending a family gathering in Mexico.

Cardell Crawford later died from a gunshot wound he suffered in that chaotic fight, which broke out inside Westport Ale House and spilled outside onto Broadway.

Five other people were injured, including several off-duty Kansas City Police officers, who were working as security guards.

“It’s a heartache. My heart is broken. I don’t know how to feel. I still feel lost from this actually happening,” Camille Crawford said.

Camille Crawford said friends have shared that her brother got involved in the fight while defending several female friends against aggressors. Camille said her brother was employed as an assembly line worker at a plant in Fairfax.

Kansas City police had no comment on this matter on Tuesday. The police department hasn’t shared how many shots were fired that evening, or who was to blame for the shooting.

The Missouri Highway Patrol didn’t post new information in their investigation either.

“I just want to know who’s responsible for it. Was it the people he was into it with or did the police actually shoot my brother. I want to know who killed him. That’s what I want to know,” Crawford said.

Stephanie Phillips, another of Crawford’s loved ones, said the family has reached out to police, but they haven’t received a reply yet. The Westport Business Associated declined to comment when approached on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has been created by the family to help with funeral expenses.

