Man killed leaving bar from hit-and-run in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed last night near Swope Park, according to the Kansas City Police Department, and the driver is no where to be found.

Police and medics responded to Percy’s Bar & D’s Kitchen on Oldham Road west of I-435 on a crash involving a pedestrian at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Investigators found that a man was leaving the bar and crossing the street to his vehicle parked on the other side when he was struck by an unknown southbound vehicle. The driver left the scene, continuing south on Oldham Road.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where he was declared dead soon after.

Police said they don’t believe this was related to the homicide down the street a little more than an hour later. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of E. 84th Street at 2 a.m.