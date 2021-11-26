Man killed near 43rd and Cleveland in Kansas City, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) vehicle

FILE: Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) vehicle, Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night after a man was shot to death.

Police said the deadly shooting happened near 43rd and Cleveland around 7:40 p.m. Sounds of gunfire were first reported in the area, and when police responded, they found the man dead. The victim has not been identified yet.

Details about what led up to the shooting are not immediately available. Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first