KANSAS CITY, Mo. —An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a teenager was seriously injured in a shooting in south Kansas City Tuesday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Kansas City police were called to the area of 85th Street and Woodland Avenue for a reported shooting.

There officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a gas station. When EMS arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers also found a teenager who had been shot. Police say he was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

KCPD has not identified the victims, but describe the teen as a boy older than 12. No one has been taken into custody for the shooting. Police have not released any additional details about a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.